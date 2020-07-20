Police search for missing vulnerable adult

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are looking for help locating a missing vulnerable adult. Tequila Grevious, 29, was last seen in Schenectady on Saturday. She has a developmental disability.
She was last seen wearing a red cardigan with a green pattern, blue jeans and bright red shoes. She is described as 5’7”, 171 lbs with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
She is believed to have met up with a friend on State Street in Schenectady to drive down to NYC. If you have seen Tequila, or know where she can be located, please immediately call the Schenectady Police at 518-630-0911.
