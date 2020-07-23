Police search for missing man out of Springfield, Vt.

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (NEWS10) – Police in Springfield are asking for the public’s help finding Robert Redfield, 55. He was last seen leaving his Springfield home on July 18 around 7 p.m.

He is described as 6’1″ and 175 lbs with white hair and hazel eyes. He could be driving his black 2006 Chevy Impala with Vermont license plate number GGW-998. Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (802) 885-2113.

