NORTHVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York State Police are searching for a second suspect to have robbed the M&T Bank in Northville. State Police responded to a report of a robbery at about 11:30 a.m.

According to a report, no weapons were displayed by the suspects during the incident. Police said no one was injured.

The two suspects were witnessed fleeing the scene police said. One suspect was taken into custody, a short time later.

Police said this investigation remains ongoing. Check back with NEWS10, as more information becomes available.