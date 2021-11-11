Police: Schenectady woman accused of shoplifting at Walmart

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady woman has been arrested for allegedly shoplifting from Walmart. The New York State Police said Jaimee Ryf, 40, was arrested on November 10.

State Police responded to a report of a robbery in progress at Walmart in Wilton on Wednesday afternoon. Ryf was stopped by patrols as she exited the store. Police said Ryf is also currently restricted from the property.

Ryf is accused of shoplifting $167 worth of goods and damaging multiple other items. She was also found to be in possession of a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue.

Charges:

Burglary in the third degree (felony)

Petit larceny (misdemeanor)

Criminal mischief in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor)

Ryf was taken into custody and processed by State Police in Wilton. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Wilton Town Court on November 23.