Police: Schenectady woman arrested for hitting church, home

ESPERANCE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Katie Gunther, 32, Schenectady was arrested for DWI Saturday, Jan. 22 after New York State Police (NYSP) said she hit a church and home on Main Street in Esperance. Police said both buildings sustained heavy damage.

Police said Gunther was traveling west on Main Street when she ran off the northern shoulder hitting the United Methodist Church and a home a little after 3 p.m. Gunther received a head injury in the crash and was taken by helicopter to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Gunter was charged with:

DWI with a previous conviction (felony)

Second-degree reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)

Two counts fourth degree criminal mischief (misdemeanor)

Gunther turned herself into the State Police at Cobleskill when she was released from the hospital, according to NYSP. She is scheduled to appear in Esperance Town Court on Feb. 16.