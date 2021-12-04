Police: Schenectady man arrested in Rotterdam stabbing

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man was arrested by Rotterdam Police for stabbing an individual in the arm. The suspect also received an additional count of assault after he allegedly hit a police officer.

On December 3, at around 2 a.m., Rotterdam Police responded to a report of a male that had been stabbed at the Wellington Garden Apartments on West Campbell Rd. When police arrived, they interviewed a male victim who said that he had been involved in an altercation while staying at a friend’s apartment.

The victim stated that he was allegedly stabbed in the arm by a male suspect who fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival. The suspect also stole the personal belongings of the victim.

Through investigation, a suspect was identified, interviewed, and arrested by Rotterdam Police Detectives.

Arrested was Francisco J. Rivera-Ramos, 27, of Schenectady. While being processed Rivera-Ramos did strike a Rotterdam Police Officer in the face causing an injury and attempted to strike a second officer.

Charges:

  • 2 counts of Assault in the 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (Felony)
  • Attempted Assault in the 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • Obstruction of Governmental Administration

Rivera-Ramos was sent to the Schenectady County Jail on a pre-arraignment hold.

