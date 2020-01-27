Police nab Schenectady car thief

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Ken E. Radley, 39, of Schenectady on Saturday. Police allege Radley stole a blue 2013 Dodge Dart from the Dunkin’ Donuts on State Street, and charged him with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Police found the unlocked vehicle at Albany International Airport long term parking lot with the keys inside. Police say their investigation puts Radley behind the wheel, driving the car from Dunkin’ Donuts to the airport.

The Colonie Town Court issued the victim an order of protection from Radley when he was arraigned. Third-degree criminal possession is a D class felony which carries a maximum potential sentence of seven years in prison.

Radley was also arrested on December 30 for stealing a different truck, a Chevy Silverado, after its owner alerted OnStar.