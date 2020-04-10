SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- State Police arrested a man in the Town of Nassau after they say he stalked a victim in his car on Route 66. Police say when the victim pulled over to call 911 the man tried to pull the victim through their car window.
Brandon M. Harwood, Rensselaer, was charged with stalking in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree. Harwood is also accused of continually calling the victim after being told to stop, according to police.
Harwood was arraigned in Schodack Town Court where an order of protection was issued for the victim. He was released and is due back in court on May 13.
LATEST STORIES:
- Police say 13-year-old steals car crashes it, gets arrested
- USO adapts mission to aid with coronavirus pandemic
- Police say they arrested Rensselaer man for stalking
- Some making progress with new unemployment system upgrades, others not as much
- Woman involved in 2016 CDTA bus incident has one conviction overturned