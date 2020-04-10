Police say they arrested Rensselaer man for stalking

SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- State Police arrested a man in the Town of Nassau after they say he stalked a victim in his car on Route 66. Police say when the victim pulled over to call 911 the man tried to pull the victim through their car window.

Brandon M. Harwood, Rensselaer, was charged with stalking in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree. Harwood is also accused of continually calling the victim after being told to stop, according to police.

Harwood was arraigned in Schodack Town Court where an order of protection was issued for the victim. He was released and is due back in court on May 13.

LATEST STORIES: