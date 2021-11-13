Police say drug paranoia caused man to hold friends hostage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Catskills man who was using drugs along with friends Friday night inside of a Myrtle Avenue apartment police said. Pointed a loaded rifle at them and would not let them leave. Nathaniel Picardi, 30, of Catskill was arrested after a police investigation.

According to police on November 12, around 11:25 p.m., officers responded to an apartment on the 100 block of Myrtle Avenue between South Swan and Dove Streets. Police say officers heard sounds taking place inside the apartment where it was reported a group of men was being held against their will.

Police said they were able to successfully call Picardi out of the apartment before taking him into custody. Through further police investigation, police say Picardi while using drugs with friends, became paranoid. He then stood in front of the apartment’s entrance armed with a rifle pointed at them.

Charged:

Second-degree kidnapping

Second-degree menacing

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

A search warrant of the apartment was issued afterward where police say they discovered a loaded AR-15 rifle and a considerable amount of .233 ammunition. No injuries were reported during the incident said police.

Picardi was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.