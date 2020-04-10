Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Police say 13-year-old steals car crashes it, gets arrested

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATHAM, N.Y.–On April 9, New York State police in Chestertown arrested a 13-year-old for Grand Larceny in the 4th degree and Reckless Endangerment.

At 11:00 p.m. on Thursday State Police were called to an accident involving property damage on Peaceful Valley Rd. After the investigation state police determined the vehicle was driven by a 13-year-old. The car was stolen by the teen from a residence in North Creek.

The 13-year-old was released to their parents and referred to appear in Warren County Family Court at a later date.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak