Police say 13-year-old steals car crashes it, gets arrested

LATHAM, N.Y.–On April 9, New York State police in Chestertown arrested a 13-year-old for Grand Larceny in the 4th degree and Reckless Endangerment.

At 11:00 p.m. on Thursday State Police were called to an accident involving property damage on Peaceful Valley Rd. After the investigation state police determined the vehicle was driven by a 13-year-old. The car was stolen by the teen from a residence in North Creek.

The 13-year-old was released to their parents and referred to appear in Warren County Family Court at a later date.

LATEST STORIES: