Police: Saugerties man arrested for 3rd time in 2 months

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man has been arrested for the third time in two months, according to the Saugerties Police Department. Police said Jonathan Wilson, 27, was most recently arrested on October 25 for stealing a car.

On October 18, a 2013 Subaru Legacy was reported stolen. Police said Wilson stole the car which was parked on Washington Avenue in Saugerties. He has been charged with grand larceny in the third degree (felony) and is currently awaiting arraignment in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court.

Wilson was previously arrested on September 10 after employees from Price Chopper reported that a male had jumped the counter at customer service and removed cash from the register. Police said after reviewing security footage, Wilson was identified and arrested. Wilson was charged with grand larceny in the third degree (felony) and released on an appearance ticket.

Wilson was also arrested on August 30 after security footage caught he stealing at 2000 Jaguar in front of Smiths Hardware Store in Saugerties. Wilson was charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree (felony) and released on an appearance ticket.