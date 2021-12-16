Police: Saratoga man arrested for stealing car

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police in Wilton, a Saratoga man was arrested for stealing a car. He allegedly stole the car from a driveway before being stopped by the owner.

On Sunday, December 12, the New York State Police in Wilton at around 9:35 a.m., State Police responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from a driveway in Greenfield. While the Trooper was in route to the call, they found Philip Girard, 33, of Saratoga stopped in the roadway with the stolen vehicle after having been stopped by the owner.

Girard was taken into custody at the scene and charged with Grand Larceny 3 degree (Felony).

