Police: Rexford woman charged with DWI, Leandra’s Law

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Diana Garcia, 46, Rexford, was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) under Leandra’s Law by the New York State Police (NYSP) Saturday, July 10. She had two children in the car with her at the time, according to NYSP.

NYSP said a little before noon they received a call about an erratic driver on Route 155 near Route 9 in Colonie. They located the car, asking Garcia to get out of the vehicle, which she refused, police said.

Garcia failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the NYSP in Latham. A breath sample showed Garcia’s blood alcohol content to be .32%, four times the legal limit, NYSP said.

The two children were released to a guardian. Garcia was charged with a DWI under Leandra’s Law and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court later this month, then released to a third party.