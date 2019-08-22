Teen hit by car on Balltown Road overnight

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 16-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding a skateboard on Balltown Road late Wednesday night, police say.

Niskayuna Police say a 16-year-old boy was riding his motorcycle in the northbound lanes of traffic on Balltown Road near Almeria Road when he was hit by a car around 11:18 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to Albany Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but say neither alcohol nor speed were factors, and that the teen was dressed in dark clothing at the time.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest information.