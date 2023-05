ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, law enforcement responded to the Crossgates Mall for the report of a shooting. Police have taken a suspect into custody and have confirmed that there was no shooting and that this was a “swatting” incident.

Police say there are no safety concerns for the public. Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Hanzalik of the Guilderland Police Department at (518) 356-1501.