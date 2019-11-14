Multiple people injured after shooting at high school in California

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KTLA) – A suspect is in custody after an active shooting situation at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita that injured multiple people and prompted the temporary lockdown of two entire school district on Thursday morning, authorities said.

A female individual has died in the shooting, according to hospital officials. It’s unclear if the victim was a student or a staffer.

Around 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the campus, located at 21900 Centurion Way, the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station said in a series of tweets.

Four people — three males and a female — have been hospitalized, according to Henry Mayo Hospital. Three of the patients are in critical condition.

Previous reports of the number of victims from the shooting ranged from four to seven amid the fluid and active situation.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department earlier told KTLA there could be as many as seven victims, though it was unclear if all had been shot.

At least three of the victims were treated on the campus, Sky5 video showed. Paramedics could be seen performing CPR on injured person.

Students at the school described a chaotic scene as gunfire erupted on the campus. An 11th grader told KTLA she was outside of the library with friends when they heard five or six gunshots ring out.

“I heard a bullet hit the wall right next to where we were standing … we ran as fast as we could, said the student, who identified herself as Riley. “There were hundreds of us just running as far away as possible,” she said.

Braden, a 10th grader, told KTLA the situation unfolded right after his mother dropped him off at school.

“As soon as I found out, I saw the kids running,” he said. “I knew it was serious so I just ran back to my mom’s car.”

All campuses in the William S. Hart Union High School District were placed on lockdown amid the search for the gunman. By 9:15 a.m., the lockdown had been lifted for most schools except Saugus and Arroyo Seco Junior High School.

The Castaic Union School District also placed all of its campuses on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The shooter was described as an Asian male wearing black clothing, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Around 9:40 a.m., Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed the suspect was taken into custody and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Earlier, he told KTLA that the department has identified the suspect, saying that he appeared to be a student. He did not release the student’s name.

A SWAT team unit and several other vehicles could be seen parked outside a home in a nearby residential neighborhood shortly after 9 a.m., Sky5 video over the scene showed. It was unclear if that was where law enforcement found the suspect.

Residents who live anywhere near Saugus High are being told to lock their doors, stay inside and call 911 if they see the suspect. Everyone else is being asked to avoid the area.

Parents are being told to pick up their students at Central Park at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road or Bouquet Canyon Church at 27000 Bouquet Canyon Road.