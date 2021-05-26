Police respond to reported burglary in progress, K9 used to safely secure teen suspect

GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested Brandon Goff, 23, and a 17-year-old male from the Greenville area after receiving a report of a burglary in progress on State Route 81 in the Town of Greenville.

Police say after arriving on scene, they found Goff inside where he was quickly taken into custody without issue. As officers continued to clear the home, they found the 17-year-old who reportedly tried to hide in a crawl space off of the basement.

Members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office as well as New York State Police members tried to call the 17-year-old out of the home, however police say he hid further into the crawl space while trying to grab a knife. As a result, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office deployed their K9 Haas as a less lethal use of force in order to safely secure the teen.

The teen was then taken into custody and evaluated by Greenville Ambulance. Both suspects were brought to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the following:

Burglary in the second degree

Possession of Burglar’s Tools

Petit Larceny.

The 17-year-old was released with appearance tickets for Family Court, as he is still a minor. Goff was arraigned in the Town of New Baltimore Court and released on his own recognizance pending further court action, according to police.