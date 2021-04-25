Police respond to fatal stabbing in Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of the Gloversville Police Department responded Saturday night to a reported stabbing in progress which left one man dead.

Police say they were dispatched to 37 East Tenth Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers found and immediately responded to a man inside a large warehouse building that had been stabbed and needed immediate medical attention.

Officers interviewed several bystanders and checked the building and surrounding area for potential suspects shortly before additional help arrived on scene. The victim was given lifesaving efforts and taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital where he later died, according to police.

Police say while they were still on scene, Fulton County Dispatch started receiving multiple calls about potential suspects in different areas of the City. With the help of additional agencies, Officers responded to the calls and stopped, detained, and interviewed those described by the callers.

Several witnesses to the incident were found as a result of the interviews, however, police say the suspect was not found.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing. GPD continues to be assisted by other agencies, including the New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit, while GPD follows up on several leads and interviews those said to be involved in the case.

So far, police say the victim was familiar with his attacker and the crime was not random.