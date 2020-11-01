Police respond to fatal car crash overnight in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam police responded to a fatal car crash early Sunday morning just after midnight.

Police say they responded around 12:20 a.m. to Hamburg Street in the area of Chrism Street for a reported car crash. Witnesses on scene told police that two cars were involved with extensive damage to both as well as injuries to the occupants.

Police say on scene, it was confirmed that two cars were involved in the crash and each car had a driver with no other occupants. A female driver was pronounced dead on scene and a male driver sustained injuries and was airlifted by LifeNet to Albany Medical Center.

The investigation into the cause of the crash as well as criminal charges are ongoing according to police.

