Police respond as at least 13 shots are fired on South Pearl Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police were on scene after at least 13 shots were fired on the 600 block of South Pearl Street at around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday. Officers say evidence was located at the scene and there are no reported injuries.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.
