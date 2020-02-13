Police reportedly find man in possession of over 260 grams of marijuana

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Troopers arrested one man after he was reportedly found to be in possession of over 260 grams of marijuana.

Daniel Face II, 31, of Albany was initially pulled over by State Police on I-87 in Colonie for a traffic violation. When Troopers approached his car, they say they smelled marijuana coming from it prompting a probable cause search.

Troopers say their search resulted in the seizure of over 260 grams of marijuana along with a small amount of cocaine and concentrated cannabis.

Police charged Face with the class E felony of Criminal Possession of Marijuana in the 3rd degree, and several counts of the class A misdemeanor of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree.

Face was given an appearance ticket for the Town of Colonie Court scheduled for a later date.

