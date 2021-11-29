Police release victim’s name in Catskill homicide

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State Police released additional information on Monday regarding a homicide in Catskill. They say the victim is Scott Myers, 68, of Catskill. Carrie Weisser, 32, of Catskill, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Troopers say they were called to 39 West Bridge Street just after midnight on Nov. 27 for reports of a stabbing. They found Myers, who had been stabbed, in an apartment. Crews started life-saving measures but Myers died at the scene.

Troopers say Myers and Weisser knew each other. The case is still under investigation.

Weissner has been arraigned in Catskill Court. She was remanded to the Greene County Jail without bail.

