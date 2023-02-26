TROY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Police in Troy arrested 31-year-old Deion Austin as a suspect in connection with the targeted shooting of a CDTA bus that was carrying riders early Saturday morning. They say a gun and drugs were recovered from the scene.

Police responded for a call of shots fired in the area of 2nd Avenue between 114th and 115th Streets. They say around 1:30 a.m. The bus was specifically targeted and shot while making its stops along the route.

After speaking with witnesses, police tell NEWS10 they were able to locate Ausitn. Who they said fled to a multi-family home on 2nd Avenue and was later arrested, outside.

Steven Barker, Assistant Chief of Police sending the following statement,

“We appreciate the involvement of the community members at the scene who provided information imperative to the investigation. This is another example of the team effort that exists within our Troy community.”

Police say after detaining Austin they continued to investigate the scene and found a handgun in that home.

Austin is charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Resisting Arrest in connection with the early morning shooting.

Police say Austin had several active warrants for his arrest for Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Contempt and an additional bench warrant that are unrelated to the shooting.

Barker tells NEWS10 there were no injuries, but the bus was damaged by several rounds of gunfire.

CDTA confirms the bus is not in service and has been sent for repairs. CDTA sent NEWS10 the following statement from Director of Corporate Communications, Jaime Kazlo.

“We are working through the details surrounding the incident. We are assisting police as they continue their investigation.”

We reached out to the Troy Police Department to ask if they know:

Who was targeted on the bus?

How many bullets struck the bus?

How many people were riding on the bus at the time?

And we reached out to ask CDTA if their bus drivers are trained in the event of an attack. We are waiting for a response.

Information is limited at this time, and it remains unclear if the weapon found was used in the shooting. Police are asking if anyone knows anything about the shooting to call (518) 270-4421 or report online at troypd.org.