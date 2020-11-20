MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police have released the name of the pedestrian killed in a crash on Nov. 16. The woman has been identified as Sandi Embree-Dubois, 73 of Mayfield.
Troopers said that Embree-Dubois was struck and killed around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 16 on Route 30 in Mayfield. Police said that a vehicle was traveling southbound when they struck Embree-Dubois who they said was in the roadway.
The investigation into the crash continues.
LATEST STORIES
- After increase in hospitalizations for non-coronavirus illnesses, SVMC tells Vermonters do not delay medical care
- State Police investigating double fatal crash in Johnstown
- Police release name of pedestrian killed in crash in Mayfield
- World-famous stowaway owl gets own bobblehead
- Owl found in Rockefeller Center tree could take flight soon