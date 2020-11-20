Police release name of pedestrian killed in crash in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police have released the name of the pedestrian killed in a crash on Nov. 16. The woman has been identified as Sandi Embree-Dubois, 73 of Mayfield. 

Troopers said that Embree-Dubois was struck and killed around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 16 on Route 30 in Mayfield. Police said that a vehicle was traveling southbound when they struck Embree-Dubois who they said was in the roadway.

The investigation into the crash continues.

