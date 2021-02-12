Police release details on fatal crash at the Watervliet Arsenal

A serious crash took place near the Watervliet Arsenal front gate on Thursday, February 11, 2021. (NEWS10)

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Menands Police Department released information on the fatal crash at the Watervliet Arsenal on Thursday night. They say Alexis Leigh Davis-Gooden, 35, of Troy was killed in the crash.

Officers say Davis-Gooden was pulled over on Broadway in Menands. An officer spoke to her and took her information returning to his patrol vehicle to run the information through the state and federal system. The officer returned to the car, had a conversation with Davis-Gooden, and while he was returning to his patrol car, she took off, headed toward Watervliet.

Police say, shortly after taking off she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the front gate of the Watervliet Arsenal. Police do not believe she was intentionally trying to hit the gate.

Davis-Gooden was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash. They also do not believe she was connected to the shooting in Troy that had just before the crash.

Police are still trying to determine why Davis-Gooden originally fled the traffic stop.

