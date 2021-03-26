Police reform: Washington County Sheriff

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10)- When Governor Andrew Cuomo told law enforcement agencies in the state they had to adopt reform plans last June, Warren County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said no time was wasted in starting the process. Meetings with members of the community and other stakeholders began in November.

Washington County’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaboration plan was approved by the county’s board of supervisors on February 19 and delivered to the state on March 9, said Sheriff Murphy.

Washington County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaboration plan includes:

Creation of an Office of Professional Standards to investigate misconduct claims, internal affairs and making sure all members of the Sheriff’s Office are dealing with community members responsibly and professionally

All deputies received de-escalation training beginning in August 2020

Annual anti-bias training

Inclusion of a “Duty to Intervene” update in its Use of Force policy

Because they are accredited by New York State, Sheriff Murphy said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was already holding themselves to strict standards regarding training. Between 2017 and 2020 department members have completed an average of 3,400 hours of training each year, according to the plan report.

Sheriff Murphy also said meetings with community members and other stakeholders drew light to the need to provide the community with more information about programs.