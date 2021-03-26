Police reform: Warren County Sheriff’s Office

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Much of Warren County’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaboration plan discusses ways the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is already meeting many of the requirements set forth by Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203 through their state accreditation.

The plan was approved by the Warren County Board of Supervisors on March, 19, according to the county clerk’s office.

Warren County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaboration plan

Continuing education for crisis response; looking for ways to work with mental health services and professionals in the county; exploration of creating a Crisis Intervention Team that would be available 24/7

Work to implement the Law Enforcement Mental Health Referral System

Cultural and implicit bias awareness, diversity, and sensitivity training

Purchase of body cameras

Continuing to maintain New York States accreditation standards