Police reform: Warren County Sheriff’s Office

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Much of Warren County’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaboration plan discusses ways the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is already meeting many of the requirements set forth by Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203 through their state accreditation.
The plan was approved by the Warren County Board of Supervisors on March, 19, according to the county clerk’s office.
Warren County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaboration plan
- Continuing education for crisis response; looking for ways to work with mental health services and professionals in the county; exploration of creating a Crisis Intervention Team that would be available 24/7
- Work to implement the Law Enforcement Mental Health Referral System
- Cultural and implicit bias awareness, diversity, and sensitivity training
- Purchase of body cameras
- Continuing to maintain New York States accreditation standards
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has always considered itself to be a progressive agency through technology, training, and transparency. We are committed and stand ready to proudlyFrom the Warren County Police Reform and Reinvention Plan
serve the needs of Warren County. The Sheriff’s Office recognizes the importance of public safety throughout our community. We are committed to utilizing all resources available in order to ensure the safety of our citizens. We will continue to work closely with our partners in law
enforcement as well as the community to ensure that Warren County remains a great place to live, work, and play.