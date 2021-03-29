Police reform: Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Part of the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Police Reform and Community Collaborative Plan is gaining accreditation from New York State. In addition to other benefits, being accredited will build up the reputation of the agency it said in its plan.

The plan was approved by the Schenectady County Legislature on March 9.

Schenectady County Police Reform and Community Collaborative Plan

Obtain accreditation from New York State

Expand and maintain transparency and accessibility in the community through social media and the agency’s website

Continue the agency’s Emotionally Disturbed Persons Diversion Program and partnership with the UCC911 Center and Northern Rivers Mobile Crisis

Enhanced de-escalation training

Embed procedural justice into office culture

Update the agencies use of force policy

Continue to support Jamel Muhammad’s violence prevention and reduction efforts and grow the Youth Support Life Network

Create adult and juvenile interview rooms with I-Record video technology

Research the use of body cameras for the agency

“While many of these reforms would be new to other police agencies, the SCSO under its current leadership had already implemented and have been performing some (of) these strategies and practices for years prior to the Governor’s executive order, and we are committed to building upon these practices as we navigate through this process,” it said in the plan.