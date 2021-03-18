Police Reform plans in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Time is expiring for municipalities across the state. They have until April 1 to have police reform plans in place in order to be eligible to continue receiving state funding.

A letter from Governor Andrew Cuomo was sent to 500 municipalities with police departments in August 2020 that provided guidance for how and what police departments should take into consideration while putting together reform plans.

Police reform plans

“Maintaining public safety is imperative; it is one of the essential roles of government. In

order to achieve that goal, there must be mutual trust and respect between police and the

communities they serve. The success and safety of our society depend(s) on restoring and

strengthening mutual trust,” Gov. Cuomo said in the letter.

The letter directed municipalities to create collaboratives and a process for reform plans to include a review of current police procedures along with the needs of the community. Police reform plans also needed to include input from the community, including public discussions and a review period.

At the last stage, plans need to be approved or ratified by local legislatures. Certification that the plan has been adopted needs to be submitted to New York State Budget Director, Robert Mujica on or before April 1.

NEWS10 will continue to update the above list as more police reform plans are approved by municipalities.