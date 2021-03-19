Police reform: North Greenbush Police Department

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of North Greenbush approved its Police Reform and Reinvention Plan on March 17. Law enforcement agencies across the state have less than two weeks to submit their reformation plans to New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told municipalities in August 2020 that state funding would be cut if they do not submit a reform plan by April 1.

North Greenbush Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative details

De-escalation training

Implied bias awareness training

Increase participation in Diversion Programs

Emotionally Distressed Persons Response Team training to all officers

Institute a post-training performance evaluation process

Implementation of Law Enforcement Mental Health Referral System (LEMHRS) that would enable direct referrals to the Rensselaer County Office of Mental Health

Post a monthly report to the police departments website

Equip officers with business cards

Conduct outreach to residents at Vanderheyden

Provide more training opportunities

Collection of conviction rates including demographics

“Through these efforts, we expect our agency to be more transparent and effective in serving our neighbors. This is, of course, only a starting point and will need continual monitoring to ensure the needs of the community continue to be met. As changes in society require different things from the police department, our agency must be agile enough to change,” it said in the final draft of the report.

Much of the plan is similar to other collaborative plans that include de-escalation training, implied bias awareness training, and the use of the LEMHRS to make referrals to the Rensselaer County Office of Mental Health as the City of Rensselaer’s plan included.

“Over the course of several decades, the members of the North Greenbush Police Department have demonstrated a high degree of cultural competency and continue to build on that to treat all citizens with respect and serve all parties to the best of their ability. While there are improvements to be made, this agency stands in a great position to bring the most modern tactics and procedures into the internal culture,” the report said.