Police Reform: Hoosick Falls Police Department

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A review of the Village of Hoosick Falls Police Department in advance of recommendations from its police reform committee, determined there were two complaints made against the department between 2018-2021.

One complaint was related to the escape of a felon and the other was related to an officer’s racially insensitive comments made on a personal social media page in 2021.

“Demographics are changing, societal views, norms, and priorities are advancing, and

Hoosick Falls must be prepared to meet and keep pace with those changes and

developments and must do so in a way that garners community support and respect,” it said in the conclusion of the committee’s report.

Committee recommendations for the Hoosick Falls Police Department

Outreach (job fairs, internships, school programs) and increased social media use to recruit local community members and a more diverse workforce

Continued training for crisis intervention, de-escalation, mental health, safe defensive tactics, and use of force

Training for identifying, investigating, prosecuting, and preventing hate crimes as well as annual bias and diversity training

Tracking of racial data for every police interaction and analysis of data annually

Creation of a Civilian Review and Reform Board to help the police department with the implementation and maintenance of committee recommendations

The plan was approved by the village on March 23, little more than a week before the April 1 deadline.