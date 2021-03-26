Police reform: Guilderland Police Department

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Town of Guilderland approved plans set forth by its Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Committee. The Town Board approved the plan at its meeting on March 2, according to Town Attorney, James Melita.

Guilderland’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative plan include:

Updates to Use of Force policy, annual conflict prevention training, increase in training hours, enhanced training/education, revision of “No Knock” policy

Sending social services employees instead of or with officers for mental health, despondency, substance abuse, and homelessness calls as well as increased training, follow-up procedures, and finding alternatives to mobile crisis for these types of calls

Expanding community outreach

Updating mission statement, hiring procedures, promotion of easy civilian complaint process

Recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce, promoting racial justice and equity, exploration of greater community policing

“The committee members worked very hard to develop this comprehensive action plan and the Board members were both satisfied and proud of the results,” Melita said.

Guilderland Police officers spend a good portion of their time responding to calls at Crossgates Mall, according to statistics provided in the plan. Arrests at Crossgates Mall accounted for 52% of all arrests made by the Guilderland Police Department in 2020.