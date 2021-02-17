Police reform: Gloversville Police Department

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Gloversville Police Department announced a series of planned reforms. The announcement follows a state-required review of policies and practices.
The Police department developed a survey with the input of community stakeholders. The following reforms were developed following 850 responses to the survey.
- The Gloversville police will work to reduce response times by increasing their presence in Gloversville neighborhoods. To accomplish this the department will increase staffing over the next 3 – 5 years.
- The Department will work to address the needs of people requiring regular police intervention and connect them to other, more appropriate resources.
- The Department will focus on community engagements, holding 6 operations a year in each ward of the City. This action has the goal of increasing trust in Officers.
- The Department will develop a mental health collaboration, in monthly meetings with area mental health resources.
- The Department will maintain a high level of professionalism when communicating with residents. This goal includes the continued use of body-worn cameras, as well as yearly surveys to review officer’s communication effectiveness.
- The Department will train officers to address community concerns surrounding multiple issues including; De-escalation, Principled Policing, and Implicit Bias.