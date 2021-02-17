Police reform: Gloversville Police Department

News
Posted: / Updated:
Gloversville Police_428159

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Gloversville Police Department announced a series of planned reforms. The announcement follows a state-required review of policies and practices.

The Police department developed a survey with the input of community stakeholders. The following reforms were developed following 850 responses to the survey.

  1. The Gloversville police will work to reduce response times by increasing their presence in Gloversville neighborhoods. To accomplish this the department will increase staffing over the next 3 – 5 years.
  2. The Department will work to address the needs of people requiring regular police intervention and connect them to other, more appropriate resources.
  3. The Department will focus on community engagements, holding 6 operations a year in each ward of the City. This action has the goal of increasing trust in Officers.
  4. The Department will develop a mental health collaboration, in monthly meetings with area mental health resources.
  5. The Department will maintain a high level of professionalism when communicating with residents. This goal includes the continued use of body-worn cameras, as well as yearly surveys to review officer’s communication effectiveness.
  6. The Department will train officers to address community concerns surrounding multiple issues including; De-escalation, Principled Policing, and Implicit Bias.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report