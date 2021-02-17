Police reform: Gloversville Police Department

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Is it possible to love someone so much, you simply cannot live without them? Before you answer 'no', consider the romance of Lora and Stanley Pawenski of Cohoes, New York. Sixty-five years ago, Lora went with her girlfriend to downtown Troy, to see a movie. Her granddaughter Sara Burwell picks up the story.

"My grandma and her girlfriend were out to this movie and after they had to walk home, which was quite a long walk and suddenly there was a snowstorm."