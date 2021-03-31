Police reform: Glenville Police Department

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
glenville police_634943

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The nearly 200-page Town of Glenville’s Police Collaborative Committee report includes arrest statistics, a breakdown of positions at the Glenville Police Department as well as job duties, and a community survey.

The report brought into question racial disparity in arrests made for shoplifting at the Wal-Mart in Glenville. Based on a five-year average, 70.9% of shoplifting arrests at Wal-Mart were comprised of Black people, the majority of which were non-residents.

Stephen Janik, Chief of the Glenville Police, reached out to the Glenville Wal-Mart district manager to discuss the findings but did not get a response, the report said.

Glenville Police Collaborative Committee recommendations

  • Utilization of black role players for reality-based training
  • More training to handle mental health calls
  • Introduction of conflict resolution and violence reduction to area middle and high schoolers
  • Recruitment of a more diverse and inclusive workforce
  • Quarterly meetings to monitor reform progress and discuss current issues

While completing the detailed report, Chief Janik noticed an alarming disparity in shoplifting arrests of black defendants at our local Wal-Mart. The report indicates that on a five-year average, 70.9% of shoplifting arrests at Wal-Mart are of black defendants. These defendants are primarily non-residents of Glenville. It prompted (the) Chief to email Wal Mart district management to set up a meeting to discuss the issue. At the time of this report, they have yet to respond.

Town of Glenville
Police Collaborative Committee Report

NEWS10 made an inquiry to Wal-Mart Coporate Media Relations regarding the report and claims made by Chief Janik. A representative said the company is looking into the matter.

Glenville-Police-Reform-Collaborative-Committee-reportDownload

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire