Police reform: Glenville Police Department

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The nearly 200-page Town of Glenville’s Police Collaborative Committee report includes arrest statistics, a breakdown of positions at the Glenville Police Department as well as job duties, and a community survey.

The report brought into question racial disparity in arrests made for shoplifting at the Wal-Mart in Glenville. Based on a five-year average, 70.9% of shoplifting arrests at Wal-Mart were comprised of Black people, the majority of which were non-residents.

Stephen Janik, Chief of the Glenville Police, reached out to the Glenville Wal-Mart district manager to discuss the findings but did not get a response, the report said.

Glenville Police Collaborative Committee recommendations

Utilization of black role players for reality-based training

More training to handle mental health calls

Introduction of conflict resolution and violence reduction to area middle and high schoolers

Recruitment of a more diverse and inclusive workforce

Quarterly meetings to monitor reform progress and discuss current issues

While completing the detailed report, Chief Janik noticed an alarming disparity in shoplifting arrests of black defendants at our local Wal-Mart. The report indicates that on a five-year average, 70.9% of shoplifting arrests at Wal-Mart are of black defendants. These defendants are primarily non-residents of Glenville. It prompted (the) Chief to email Wal Mart district management to set up a meeting to discuss the issue. At the time of this report, they have yet to respond. Town of Glenville

Police Collaborative Committee Report

NEWS10 made an inquiry to Wal-Mart Coporate Media Relations regarding the report and claims made by Chief Janik. A representative said the company is looking into the matter.