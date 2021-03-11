Police reform: Glens Falls Police Department

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year led to states like New York calling for police reform projects to begin at county and city levels. One of those efforts, in the city of Glens Falls, reached approval this week.

On Tuesday, the Glens Falls Common Council approved a reform and reinvention plan for the city police department, after months of community input dating back months.

“This document helps us grow as a department and grow as a community and enhance quality of life here in the city,” said 5th Ward Councilman Jim Clark, Jr., a frequent voice in Tuesday’s livestreamed meeting. “It doesn’t say we’re doing anything wrong, it just gives us an opportunity to better ourselves.”

The plan is contained in a document, posted online, that breaks down city police reform into various parts.

One significant part of the plan is that of community outreach.

The department is planning to modify its website to better share data on arrests and records; share policies over social media; and conduct community surveys to get a better understanding of how the city’s residents feel they are being treated.

Another category is that of officer training and education.

The department laid out plans to train all of its officers in the “Principled Policing” program, designed around police interactions with the general public, with the intention of building trust.

Another significant element of training is crisis intervention. The department will work with mental health practitioners, medical personnel and first responders to provide better care in cases of mental health emergency.

Better care for those in emotional or mental crisis has also been eyed at the Warren County level. Many shareholders have been part of the discussion at both city and county levels, including Warren County Employment and Training Director Liza Ochsendorf and Glens Falls NAACP President Mary Gooden.

A concern Gooden has vocalized at reform meetings was also addressed in the city plan. The Glens Falls Police Department is planning to put in work to get more applications from people of different ethnic backgrounds, creating a more diverse police force to better serve groups who do not currently feel represented, all while continuing to recruit from within the greater Glens Falls area community.

The police department has been a New York State accredited department since 2016, and recently had that accreditation renewed to 2026. That means the department has to follow state standards and policies, and undergo review of activities and standards every 5 years.

Other steps the department had already taken prior to the reform project include discontinuation of chokeholds; use of body cameras; oversight from the city board of public safety; and the employment of a school resource officer.

Moving forward, the existence of the plan itself is intended to serve as a reminder that this is a fluid process, and that communities like Glens Falls have needs that change over time.

“This plan is a living document,” Clark said in Tuesday’s meeting. “It will change and evolve whether we are here or not.”