Police reform: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County’s Police Reform Collaborative Plan was unanimously approved by the County Board of Supervisors on March 10.

The willingness of the community to come together and work on solutions lent itself to the strength of the plan, said Matt Murell, the Columbia County Board of Supervisors Chairman.

Columbia County Police Reform Collaborative Plan

Buy body cameras to be worn by all deputies (done in December 2020) and eventually buy enough to be worn by all law enforcement in the county

Create a Reform Plan Implementation Committee (subcommittee to the Public Safety Committee) to ensure Police Reform Collaborative Plan goals and strategies are being met

Revise the department’s complaint process with help from a Citizen Review Panel

More training opportunities to address implicit bias, racial/economic disparity, cultural awareness, and language barriers

Bridge the cultural gap through increased engagement with community groups particularly Black, brown, and minority communities

Greater efforts to diversify the workforce through recruitment and hiring

Address issues of racial equality and justice by updating policies and procedures of the department

New referral process for individuals in crisis

“This effort is noble and worthy and there is still much work to do. We hope that as we all move forward we continue to keep the meaning and purpose of reform in our hearts and minds. We can and will better our community by working together,” Murell said.