Police reform: Colonie Police Department

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A reform plan for the Colonie Police Department was approved by the Colonie Town Board on March 11. The plan is in response to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s call for all police agencies in the state to submit reform plans.

Gov. Cuomo said police departments would lose out on state funding if they did not have a plan in place by April 1.

The Colonie Comprehensive Police Practices Review Committee is suggesting the Albany Mobile Crisis Unit become available 24/7. It would be helpful for Colonie Police officers responding to mental health calls, the committee said.

The Mobile Crisis Unit’s limited availability hampers the police department’s effectiveness especially because mental health calls generally are during after hours.

Colonie Police reform plan highlights:

Crisis intervention

De-escalation techniques

Mental health training

Safe defensive tactics

Restorative justice techniques

Procedural justice techniques

Annual bias and diversity training

Colonie Police Department is fortunate because they have great support from residents and businesses. The Police Department was already well on its way towards progressive policing, according to the report.

“The mutual trust and respect that exists between the parties (community members, police department, and town administration) are based upon the parties’ well-deserved reputation for fairness in the community which the Colonie Police Department serves with honor and respect,” it said in the report.