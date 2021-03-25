Police reform: Cohoes Police Department

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Cohoes Police Department has been making an effort to join more than 150 other law enforcement agencies in the state that are accredited by New York State. In the first line of their plan summary, the Cohoes Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Committee said the police department should continue trying to get accredited.
The plan was approved by the Cohoes Common Council on March 24 and is a response to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s call for all law enforcement agencies to adopt reform plans to tackle racism and public mistrust.
Plan summary
- Continue efforts to get the agency designated as a New York State Accredited Law Enforcement agency
- Greater training for members of the police force that include an emphasis on de-escalation training (especially for youths and emotionally disturbed adults), implicit bias, and racial sensitivity
- Increasing community engagement through possible open houses at the police station, assigning officers to community watch meetings, increased foot patrol, and creating liaisons within community groups
- Publishing its annual report, Use of Force policy, and arrest statistics for public consumption to increase transparency
- Diversifying its police force by seeking female and minority candidates
- Creating citizen satisfaction surveys and continually updating policing policies
- Purchasing of body and dashboard cameras