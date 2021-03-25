Police reform: Cohoes Police Department

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Cohoes Police Department has been making an effort to join more than 150 other law enforcement agencies in the state that are accredited by New York State. In the first line of their plan summary, the Cohoes Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Committee said the police department should continue trying to get accredited.

The plan was approved by the Cohoes Common Council on March 24 and is a response to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s call for all law enforcement agencies to adopt reform plans to tackle racism and public mistrust.

Plan summary