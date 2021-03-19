Police reform: City of Rensselaer Police Department

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Rensselaer joins a growing list of municipalities that have approved recommendations from police reform collaboratives. Approximately 500 law enforcement agencies were told by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that funding would be cut unless reform plans were submitted to the state by April 1.

Rensselaer’s Common Council approved the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative plan for the reformation of its police department at its meeting on March 17.

Rensselaer Police Reform & Reinvention Collaborative recommendations

De-escalation training

Implicit bias awareness training

Emotionally Distressed Persons Response Team training for all officers

increase participation in Diversion Programs

implementation of Law Enforcement Mental Health Referral System that would enable direct referrals to the Rensselaer County Office of Mental Health

creation of a post-training performance evaluation process

“Over the course of several decades, the members of the Rensselaer Police Department have established a high commitment and dedication to the City of Rensselaer and continue to build on that to treat all citizens with respect and serve all parties to the best of our ability. This agency is committed to being transparent to bring trust to the community,” it said in the conclusion of the report.

The recommendations include a plan to reach out to the city’s Burmese community. The city will be looking into interpretation services for meetings, creating mailers/flyers/pamphlets in English and Burmese about what people can expect when calling or interacting with police officers. A public forum with city officials and members of the Burmese community will be developed to discuss issues.