Police reform: Bethlehem Police Department

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Town of Bethlehem is one of the latest local communities to approved its police reform plan. It was approved on March 24 and sent to New York State Budget Director, Robert Mujica on March 25, five days before the April 1 deadline, according to the report.
Bethlehem Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative details
- Creation of a community board that would help with the transparency and accountability of the Police Department
- Gathering of more focused data on traffic enforcement and other police activities
- Emphasize the importance of de-escalation in the Use of Force policy
- Look for ways to increase police officer access to mental health/social workers for mental health calls
- Creation of clear goals for school resource officers and the DARE program relative to school/community needs
- Addition of anti-discrimination and social media sections to the code of ethics that would apply to all town employees as well as police officers
- The possible implementation of a body camera program with clear policies
- Creation of multiple avenues for community members to make complaints, and involve non-police department individuals, like a Town Board member or community members, in reviews of Use of Force incidents and other formal complaints against officers
- Expansion of training curriculum to include implicit bias and trauma-informed police training with the inclusion of de-escalation training
- The use of effective verbal and non-verbal communication, social interaction skills, ethics, and professionalism in all training curriculum.
It is vital for our officers to be trained to recognize the roots of trauma when interacting withTown of Bethlehem Police Reform &
community members. For some, the distrust may manifest as unease because of something that
they recently saw in the news. For others, the mere presence of an officer can be a connection to
past personal trauma and cause extreme anxiety that makes any interactions more difficult for
both the community member and the officer.
Reinvention Collaborative Plan