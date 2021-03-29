Police reform: Albany County Sheriff’s Office

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Remaining New York State accredited was listed as the number one item in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office Police Reform and Reinvention plan summary submitted to the Albany County Legislature.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office has been accredited by the state since 2003, according to the plan. It was approved by the county legislature at the end of February.

Albany County Sheriff’s Office Police Reform and Reinvention Plan

Remain accredited through New York State

Formally include use of force policy updates made during 2019-2020 into the agency’s policy

Create the Albany County Crisis Responding and Diverting/Sheriff’s Mental Health Assessment Response Team programs to assist with mental health, substance abuse calls/follow-up, provide alternatives to incarceration

Explore possibly updating record management systems to include better demographic data collection and analysis

Explore the possibility of expanding or improving the monitoring of workforce job performance

Continued training in implicit bias, cultural diversity, crisis intervention, wrongful convictions, de-escalation, and use of force

Efforts to provide in-service training more frequently and with greater availability

Community resource unit and school resource officers will work with the new Bias Crimes Unit, Office of Professional Standards, and Criminal Investigations Unit to investigate bias crimes and discrimination

“While recognizing the broader concerns being voiced throughout our nation at this time, the primary focus is currently on how to best address those concerns brought forth by the communities directly policed by this agency as well as those we encounter in adjoining municipalities within the county,” the plan says.