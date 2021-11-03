Police: Red Hook man arrested for forcibly touching a child

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
arrest police lights generic

arrest police lights generic

RED HOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police, they received a tip of a man who forcibly touched the intimate parts of an underage child. Officers say, Paul Bulter, 33, of Red Hook, forcibly touched a child under the age of seventeen that he knew.

Police partnered with Dutchess County Child Advocacy Center and Child Protective Services in the investigation. That partnership led police to arrest of Bulter.

Charges:

  • Forcibly Touching (Misdemeanor)
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor)

He was arraigned before a Judge at the Red Hook town Court and released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19