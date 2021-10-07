Police recover stolen vehicle after accident in Wilton, driver arrested

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
arrest police lights generic

arrest police lights generic

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have recovered a vehicle reported stolen from Albany after an accident on I-87 in Wilton. Police said they arrested the driver, Evan Febres, 28, of Stillwater after he fled from the scene.

State police responded to a one car roll-over accident on October 7 around 2:30 a.m. on northbound I-87 in the area of exit 16. Police said the driver fled on foot and was taken into custody a short distance from the scene.

Police said the vehicle, a 2018 Porsche Panamera, was found to be stolen from Albany. Febres has been charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the second degree (class C felony) and driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor).

Febres was transported to the SP Wilton for processing.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19