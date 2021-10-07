Police recover stolen vehicle after accident in Wilton, driver arrested

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have recovered a vehicle reported stolen from Albany after an accident on I-87 in Wilton. Police said they arrested the driver, Evan Febres, 28, of Stillwater after he fled from the scene.

State police responded to a one car roll-over accident on October 7 around 2:30 a.m. on northbound I-87 in the area of exit 16. Police said the driver fled on foot and was taken into custody a short distance from the scene.

Police said the vehicle, a 2018 Porsche Panamera, was found to be stolen from Albany. Febres has been charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the second degree (class C felony) and driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor).

Febres was transported to the SP Wilton for processing.