ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 13-year-old boy died after riding in a car that crashed in Albany Monday. Around 6:30, police noticed a stolen vehicle in the area of Lark Street and Manning Boulevard. When they tried to stop the car, they said the driver refused, and the car crashed into another vehicle.

“Start EMS to Pennsylvania–Pennsylvania and Manning. Or, Pennsylvania and Northern. Probably going to be injuries,” could be heard on a recording of police and dispatch radios.

The driver of the car then kept going. From our security camera at NEWS10, you can see police following behind a black car on Northern Boulevard around the time of the incident.

“We are now southbound on Broadway. Looks like they’re going to crash out here,” police on radio said.

Then, the mandatory message broadcast to units involved when there’s a pursuit in the city of Albany was radioed: “Use caution. Do not endanger the lives of the public or fellow officers.”

Walter Thompson witnessed the vehicles enter his neighborhood off of Broadway.

“They wasn’t going super fast behind them, they were just trying to follow them just trying to make them stop,” Thompson said.

The car eventually stopped near a building in the area of Broadway and Lawn Ave. Police found there were six teenagers inside between ages 13 and 15.

The 13-year-old passenger was seriously injured and taken to the hospital where he later died.

“They was pumping his chest and trying to see if he was OK, and the cop was saying ‘come on, come on, are you OK, get up, get up,’ but he wasn’t moving at all,” Thompson said.

The 13-year-old’s identity is not being released by request of his family, according to Albany City School District Superintendent Kaweeda Adams. He was a student at Hackett Middle School. The following message was sent out to the school community:

Good Morning,

Sadly, as you may have heard, last night there was a car accident involving several students. There were 6 students in the car ranging in ages from 13-15 years old. One of the students was a Hackett student. As a result of the accident, the Hackett student passed away.

We have limited information about what happened but wanted to share what we know at this time. In the coming days, more information will circulate, and we would like to remind you to be sensitive and respectful to all who may be impacted by this tragedy. If you have questions or need clarification, please speak to a trusted adult.

We know that you may have a lot of questions and concerns and we want to be here to support you. There are many resources, staff, and trusted adults who you can talk to when needed, including your teacher, counselor, social worker, and psychologist.

Feel free to let your teacher or any adult in the building know if you need support. We are all here for you.

Adams said the student was a great student who teachers enjoyed having in class. He was also on the basketball team.

The other five teens in the car were taken into police custody and an investigation is ongoing. The Attorney General’s office is aware of the incident and is reviewing it.