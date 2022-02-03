Police: Queensbury man arrested for sexually abusing multiple children

Tyler Richards, 34, of Queensbury

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a Queensbury man was arrested for sexual abuse involving multiple children. Police say he has been doing this for several years.

On February 1, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler Richards, 34, of Queensbury.

Since February 2021, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office had an ongoing investigation regarding reports of sexual abuse involving Richards and multiple children he was acquainted with. It was also determined that these incidents allegedly occurred over the course of several years.

Charges:

  • Two counts of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child (Felony)
  • Two counts of Endangering the welfare of a child

Richards was arraigned in Warren County Court on February 2 and was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility without bail. Richards is scheduled to appear back in Warren County Court on February 9.

The investigation was handled by members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit.

