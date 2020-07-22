Police presence at Crossgates Mall for reports of shots fired

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There is a police presence near Crossgates Mall on Wednesday afternoon. We’ve heard from multiple people inside the mall who heard a loud bang as people started running.

Guilderland police say they’ve received several reports of shots fired at the mall.

NEWS10 ABC has a crew on-scene trying to figure out the situation. This story will be updated as we receive more information.

LATEST STORIES