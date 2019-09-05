Police: Power pole damaged in Selkirk crash

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Bethlehem Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Route 9W and Route 396 in Selkirk on Thursday.
Police say a power pole was damaged in the crash.
Due to the crash, the following road closures are in effect:
- State Route 9W from Lasher Road to Thatcher Street
- State Route 396 (Maple Ave) from Thatcher Street to Route 9W
- State Route 396 (Bridge Street) from Lasher Road to Route 9W
Police say there are sporadic power outages in the area due to this crash.
Motorists are asked to