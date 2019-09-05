Police: Power pole damaged in Selkirk crash

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Bethlehem Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Route 9W and Route 396 in Selkirk on Thursday.

Police say a power pole was damaged in the crash.

Due to the crash, the following road closures are in effect:

State Route 9W from Lasher Road to Thatcher Street

State Route 396 (Maple Ave) from Thatcher Street to Route 9W

State Route 396 (Bridge Street) from Lasher Road to Route 9W

Police say there are sporadic power outages in the area due to this crash.