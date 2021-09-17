Police: Pedestrian killed after crash involving Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office says that a pedestrian has died after being hit by a Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. They say it happened Thursday around 7:30 p.m.

The investigation is continuing by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau in conjunction with the New York State Police and New York State Attorney General’s Office. The involvement of the Attorney General’s Office is standard procedure whenever there is a death involving law enforcement.

At this time deputies say no charges have been filed.

Deputies say they responded to State Route 9G at the intersection with Elks Lane for a report of a car-pedestrian crash involving a patrol vehicle. They say the pedestrian had suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where they were later pronounced dead. The Deputy involved was not injured.

At this time, police are not releasing the names of those involved in the crash.

