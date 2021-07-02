Police patrols to increase in Saratoga Springs

The Saratoga Springs Police Department is looking to increase its downtown presence on weekends throughout the summer following stabbing, other incidents.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs Police Chief Shane Crooks announced Friday that his department has entered an agreement with State Police and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office to increase patrols in the Spa City. Crooks said this is to meet the increase of people coming to the city for their nightlife.

Over the next eight weeks, there will be an increased presence of police officers from all three agencies patrolling Saratoga Springs. Crooks said this is an example of the involved agencies’ commitment to the public safety of our community.

Recently, police were called to Caroline Street for a brawl involving 15 to 20 people. One person was stabbed and shots were fired.