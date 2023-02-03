SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Atajah J. Prunty, 24 of Kingsbury and Timothy H. Heym, 53 of Hudson Falls. Police report the pair were allegedly involved in having drugs and an open alcohol-containing drink.

On February 2 around 9 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on Hudson Drive in South Glens Falls for multiple violations. Police report the Driver to be Heym with Prunty as the passenger. After an investigation, Heym did not have a valid driver’s license and Prunty had an open alcohol-containing drink. Officers also found Prunty to have cocaine, other controlled substances and a glass smoking device containing drug residue. Heym also had a glass smoking device with drug residue.

Atajah J. Prunty is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Timothy H. Heym is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and other vehicle and traffic law violations.

According to police, both were transported to Wilton state police for processing. They were both issued appearance tickets returnable to the Moreau Town Court on February 22, and released.